The University of Minnesota Medical School is testing a drug originally developed for Ebola to see if it can treat people who have been hospitalized for COVID-19.
News of the Minnesota study of the antiviral remdesivir comes as the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the drug appeared to have a positive effect for a small group of Americans who contracted the new coronavirus on a cruise ship and were treated experimentally in Japan.
The drug was found not effective in treating Ebola, but an official with the National Institutes of Health said none of the 14 American COVID-19 patients has died since getting the drug. The official described the patients as critically ill and said many of them had been likely to die within “a short amount of time.”
