A University of Iowa student was found dead of possible exposure near Halsey Hall early Wednesday morning, university officials said.

UI Police discovered Gerald Belz unresponsive at about 2:48 a.m. Wednesday. The student, a pre-medicine major from Cedar Rapids in his second semester, was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Officials have not yet released a specific cause of death or Belz's age. An investigation into his death is ongoing, but officials have said they do not suspect foul play.

Police at the scene Wednesday afternoon taped off an area near the door to Fitness East, a campus gym adjacent to Halsey Hall.

