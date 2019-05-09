The Cal Poly Academic Senate is asking the university to remove Chick-fil-A from campus. The university faculty governing body voted overwhelmingly to remove the fast food restaurant chain, with 38 out of 44 voting in favor of its removal.
Senate leaders making the request say the fast food restaurant chain and its foundation have a history of donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations and these donations are inconsistent with the university values of inclusion and diversity.
The decision to take action is now up to Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.