Chick fil A Gay Marriage
This Thursday, July 19, 2012 photo shows a Chick-fil-A fast food restaurant in Atlanta. Gay rights advocates were surprised Thursday that the president of the Atlanta-based chain has taken a public position against same-sex marriage. Chick-fil-A President Dan Cathy said this week that his privately owned company is "guilty as charged" in support of what he called the biblical definition of the family unit. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

 Mike Stewart
The Cal Poly Academic Senate is asking the university to remove Chick-fil-A from campus. The university faculty governing body voted overwhelmingly to remove the fast food restaurant chain, with 38 out of 44 voting in favor of its removal.

Senate leaders making the request say the fast food restaurant chain and its foundation have a history of donating to anti-LGBTQ organizations and these donations are inconsistent with the university values of inclusion and diversity.

The decision to take action is now up to Cal Poly President Jeffrey Armstrong.

Read more at ksby.com.

