Seven days after University of Michigan assistant gymnastics coach Scott Vetere was caught having sex in a parking lot with one of his female gymnasts, U-M banned him from ever working for the university again.
"You are not eligible for rehire at the University of Michigan due to an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete," a letter from human resources department to Vetere, dated Oct. 15, said. The Free Press obtained the letter as part of a Freedom of Information Act request.
Vetere resigned from his position earlier that day, but blamed a different reason for stepping down.
"Due to family circumstances I can no longer function appropriately in this role," he wrote in an email at 9:45 a.m. "I would like to thank the Athletic Department for my time here at Michigan and I would also like to apologize for my short tenure as a coach."
