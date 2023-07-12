Local nonprofit Pikes Peaks United Way announced Wednesday that a $183,000 grant would be put toward new after-school programming for southeast Colorado Springs students this fall.

Through partnerships with the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation and nonprofit Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado, PPUW plans to use the grant, provided by Daniel’s fund, to create programs surrounding youth sports and financial literacy. The programs will be held at PPUW’s newly established Family Success Center — formally known as the Pikes Peak Elementary School — located in the heart of District 2 on the southeast side of the city.

“The Family Success Center is the first of its kind in Colorado Springs and a program like this really focuses on the children who don’t have the financial means to be a part of an outside of school athletic program,” Cindy Aubrey, President and CEO of PPUW, said while speaking at the center on Wednesday.

“It will mean a lot to those kids who are not likely to participate in club sports or any sports programs that may require a fee or transportation,” Aubrey said, citing the center’s close proximity to district 2 school’s allowing students the ability to walk. “The other half is the financial literacy program that JA (Junior Achievement) will be doing which is about teaching children at an early age how to make money, and how to handle money,” Aubrey said.

Aubrey also talked about how each program will work to foster underlying components of leadership, teamwork, and how to get along with others through sport, emphasizing the importance of accessibility and offering these programs to students of all ages.

Former Colorado Springs Mayor and Chairmen of the Daniels Fund John Suthers also spoke at the event, and said he’s proud the Daniel’s Fund can work to provide such important programming to students in Colorado Springs.

“When we got an application from the family success center looking to create after school programs surrounding important things like youth sports and financial literacy, we agreed to fund it. That is right up our ally, that is what we’re very interested in supporting,” Suthers said.

Meghan Leathman, CEO and president of the Colorado Springs Sports Corp., gave details of the sports program, and plans of growth all while continuing to build after-school sports programming.

“The plan is to introduce them (the students) to 10 different sports throughout the Calendar year. Each sport will be about three weeks long. As of right now we’re looking at anything from traditional basketball to lacrosse. We’re probably going to work some sort of STEM programming into it through the sport lense,” Leathman said.

According to Leathman, roughly 300 kids will be able to participate in the after-school sports program that is set to run throughout the academic year.

“We want to make sure the kids have the opportunity to be introduced to the sport in a proper way. A coach to kid ratio of about 1-8 is our goal for this first session, Leathman said.

As of now, the program will work to introduce a new sport to students every three weeks, with goal of helping students first learn the sport, be able to practice the sport, and then eventually having the students build their confidence and skills enough to compete against their peers. Leathman said she hopes students will be able to take away more than just sportsmanship and athleticism from the new programming.

“I think anyone that has played sports or has been around sports knows it goes far beyond the wins and losses, and far beyond what happened within those court lines,” Leathman said, “Sports propel people to help people become who they are, learn teamwork, learn how to handle the losses, learning what to do when you don’t play well, and learning how to be humble when there’s victory.”

CEO and President of Junior Achievement of Southern Colorado Angie Roe-Wood was also at the announcement event and spoke about the partnership with United Way and the financial literacy programming that will be available to students of all ages, from kindergarten through high school.

“There’s no age that’s too early for students to learn about financial literacy,” Roe-wood said.

“We’re working to empower students with the education that so many of these community residents don’t have," she said. "We start that in kindergarten with concepts as simple as wants versus needs and we go all the way through to what it’s like to be a business owner.”

The goal, Roe-Wood said, is to improve workforce readiness by creating a pipeline of talent from the southeast community into the future economy.

According to Aubrey, both programs are set to begin sometime in mid-September. Students will be able to register for the programs beginning on August first, through the PPUW website.

