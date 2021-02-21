DENVER — The investigation is beginning into what caused United Airlines Flight 328 to experience catastrophic engine failure and drop airplane parts on Broomfield neighborhoods on Saturday afternoon.
The Boeing 777, which was a flight from Denver to Hawaii, returned safely to Denver International Airport, and no one on board or on the ground was injured. There are a lot of questions into what happened and what investigators will be looking for.
9NEWS aviation expert Greg Feith breaks down some of what we know so far and what to expect as the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigates the incident.
"Right now, investigators are trying to determine whether it’s an internal issue with the engine versus an external issue," Feith said. "Was it a mechanical problem? That is, did a blade fail? Or was there some other mechanical anomaly?"