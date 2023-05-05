Contract negotiations between Colorado Springs School District 11 and the teachers union remain unresolved after a bargaining session ran late into the night Thursday. The two parties will reconvene Monday at the Tesla Educational Opportunity Center, where the union is expected to make a counteroffer to the district's latest proposal.

A tentative agreement has already been reached on most of the master contract, with salary serving as the point of contention.

The district’s current offer would separate teacher pay into three tiers, provide a 3% cost-of-living adjustment and increase starting salary windows to $50,000 and $55,000, according to master bargaining union Colorado Springs Education Association’s social media. CSEA says “the two sides are still VERY FAR APART” heading into the next round of bargaining.

“It is unusual. It’s not unheard of,” Keller Elementary School teacher and CSEA director Carmen Moyer said. “We have had contentious bargaining before, and obviously we’ve come through them.”

The union and the district annually engage in master negotiations of teacher contracts. The district has an idea of what its budget will look like in the 2023-2024 school year. Discussions are based off projected, not final, budget expectations.

The current salary schedule uses “lanes and steps” for teacher pay. Lanes consider education credentials, such as degrees and hours of graduate studies completed. Steps consider longevity, or how many years a teacher has been teaching.

Teachers say D-11's newly proposed salary schedule follows a “pay for performance” structure similar to what they’ve previously seen at other districts. Under the proposed schedule, which would split pay into three tiers, education and longevity would no longer serve as the primary factors in determining pay. It remains unclear what performance indicators would instead be used as the district continues to define the tiers.

Current teachers would be grandfathered into the new schedule and could choose to stay off the tiered scale, Moyer said, but all will feel an impact regardless since it would separate them into “haves and have-nots.”

“This creates a divisive culture and weakens the teaching staff as a whole,” Moyer said. “New teachers will avoid joining a district like that.”

Harrison School District 2 was among the first in Colorado to implement a pay-for-performance system in 2010. At the time, the state was reforming its teacher effectiveness and evaluation methodology, and academic achievement in D-2, the most socioeconomically diverse district in the region, was so low that it had been flagged as near failing under the state's grading system and placed on probation.

Harrison’s Effectiveness and Results program grew out of former Superintendent Mike Miles' intense efforts to boost student performance, under the premise that regardless of family circumstances and other life challenges, all students can succeed in school.

Many employees initially liked the idea, which replaced the traditional salary increases with a merit system that placed high expectations on teachers, administrators and students, and required frequent testing. Employees who met effectiveness benchmarks were rewarded with higher salaries.

However, by 2019, the system had not been upgraded and D-2’s raises and salaries were lagging other districts in the area. The district suspended the compensation model for the 2019-2020 school year to study its effectiveness.

D-2 has since eliminated the pay-for-performance system because it "did not take into consideration the changing and evolving landscape of education," said spokeswoman Christine O'Brien.

“People are coming to us really concerned, some in a panic, saying, ‘If it’s going to be a tiered system, I’m going to leave. I’m not going to do that again,’” said Moyer, a former D-2 employee of two years. “There’s a lot of what we call D-2 survivors in this district, and they’re the ones that are panicking the most.”

Sixty percent of D-11 teachers are represented by the union, according to a district spokesperson. Contract details negotiated by the union will apply to all district teachers, regardless of membership status.

CSEA represents more than 1,500 public school educators in D-11, according to its website.

This year's process began on a sour note when closed-door conversations resulted in a new salary schedule without teacher input, according to CSEA board director and Mark Twain Elementary teacher Kevin Coughlin. The schedule should have been developed through bargaining and stake holder outreach before it was brought to Thursday’s negotiations, he said.

“The fact that it was a non-collaborative issue is part of the problem,” Coughlin said. “No one here wants pay for performance. No one here wants a dictator to tell them what to do, when to do, how to do. We want to be part of a well-working team that’s focused on students’ goals and interests and needs.”

Teachers learned of the proposal just days before Thursday's negotiations, Coughlin said, motivating them to attend the bargaining session in large numbers.

Several teachers said there was no organized movement to call out of work, but Doherty High School was forced to close Thursday when enough individual teachers used personal days to attend bargaining.

In a message issued by Superintendent Michael Gaal to Doherty families early Thursday, teachers were said to have taken the day off en masse in protest of “various initiatives that we believe will increase student achievement,” which have not been finalized.

“With abnormally high and significant absence rates, we cannot properly fill enough positions at Doherty with guest staff to provide a safe and conducive instructional environment,” Gaal’s message read. “… sadly, teachers are making conscious decisions that impact our first and most critical obligation — to be in school and provide an excellent education.”

Gaal said the teachers' reaction to the proposal is “the kind of noise that comes with change.”

“You set those people on fire because they are now upset because you didn’t hear them, you didn’t listen to them, you treated them with what they felt was disrespect by not having a collaborative conversation, not asking what do you need. You came in and put down your plan, your rules,” Coughlin said. “If you don’t hear us, you should, because there’s a lot of us, and without us you can’t do your job.”

D-11 employees will continue to operate under their current contract until a resolution is decided upon, Coughlin said. The contract is set to expire in 2025.

District 11 is unable to provide comment while negotiations are ongoing, a spokesperson said.