A very special puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for being a ‘unicorn.’ Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.
Yes, you read that right. He was found by Mac's Mission, a Cape Girardeau rescue, earlier this month along with another dog.
Since the rescue posted his picture to social media, the likes, comments and shares started rolling in, in the thousands. The rescue took him to the veterinarian to get the tail checked out and the vet said there is no reason to remove it. The rescue said it doesn’t bother him or slow him down. He’s just like any other puppy!
