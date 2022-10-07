Colorado Springs police reported a disturbance that may have included a firearm at Harrison High School on Friday, but later said its investigation and surveillance footage showed “conclusively” that there was never a firearm or threat on campus.
“Officers have not recovered any firearm and at this time we believe there was no firearm inside Harrison High School,” said Lt. Pamela Castro, Colorado Springs police spokeswoman.
Just before 12:20 p.m., police said officers were investigating the incident at the Harrison District 2 school, and that initial information stated that a "firearm was shown."
Officers are currently investigating a disturbance at Harrison High School. Initial information states a firearm was shown. However, there is no threat to the school/student body at this time and no injuries have been reported.
Castro said the incident began when a previously "agreed-upon fight" between two students moved in the direction of a bathroom. An "interaction" between those individuals and a group of juvenile females exiting the bathroom resulted in "the old yelling fire in a movie theater" situation, when some of the females began yelling that the two individuals brandished a firearm, she said.
CSPD and Harrison security immediately addressed the situation, and investigations determined that neither had possessed a gun, Castro said.
Officials said there was no threat to the school or students, and that no injuries were reported. Several parents arrived at the school located near the intersection of Interstate 25 and South Circle Drive to pick up their children early.
The school never went into lockdown, and classes continued Friday as scheduled, although officials said parents could pick up their children early, Castro said. A long line of parents waited outside the front door to pick up students, and the car line seemed to clear from the parking lot by 2 p.m.
Castro said the students very well may have reported the firearm based on perception. However, if the investigation shows that they intentionally reported the gun, they could face criminal charges of interference with staff, faculty or students of educational institutions.
Previous reporting noted that a physical disturbance near a Goodwill store near the school was part of the investigation, but Castro did not later mention a connection between the school incident and that disturbance.
The scare comes on the heels of an incident involving a firearm at Evans Elementary School in Colorado Springs Tuesday, when a student reportedly brought a handgun, magazine and ammunition to class. The student was arrested and is currently facing felony charges.
Because of such events, Castro said anyone who sees a firearm on school grounds should not hesitate to report.
"Too many times we've seen the tragedy that happens when concerns about firearms or somebody aren't reported," Castro said. "So (law enforcement) very much wants people to report it. But we also want to make sure that people are reporting what they honestly believe."
Return to gazette.com for story updates as more information becomes available.