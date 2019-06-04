Just weeks after crews broke ground on a solar array for Colorado Springs Utilities, the Boulder-based company handling the project unloaded the yet-to-be-finished product to a national energy conglomerate.
The 500-acre Palmer Solar Project southeast of Colorado Springs is expected to generate 60 megawatts once finished. The firm, juwi Inc. was originally awarded the contract with Utilities to develop, build and operate the facility for 20 years.
The Colorado-based subsidiary of juwi AG, a German company, will still build the array, but the project itself was sold to Duke Energy Renewables, said Utilities spokeswoman Amy Trinidad.
juwi will also maintain and operate the array for the first two years of the 20-year contract, Duke spokeswoman Jennifer Garber said by email. After that, Duke will take over the work.
The Palmer array will be Duke’s second array in Colorado. The Charlotte, N.C.-based company also bought the Victory Solar Power Project in Adams County, also from juwi, around 2016, according to juwi’s website.
“If somebody else bought (the Palmer project) that meant they saw enough profit in it,” said Bill Murray, a member of Utilities’ board of directors. “Which means we paid too much.”
Murray pledged to look into the matter further.
But Trinidad said the sale should not change the power purchase agreement to which Utilities agreed, meaning rates should remain constant for the agency regardless of which company owns the array. She noted that Utilities' contract remains with juwi.
“As far as I am concerned, nothing has changed on our end,” she said.
Utilities contracted with juwi to build the array because private companies can claim renewable energy tax credits for such projects, which municipal utilities cannot. This makes construction less expensive, resulting in lower electric rates on the back end, she said.
As to why Duke would buy the array, Trinidad was less sure.
Garber said that the company is “always looking for opportunities to build and support the development of renewable energy resources that will benefit communities around the country.
Garber did not respond when asked whether her company bid when Utilities first solicited proposals for the project, but Trinidad said the company did not offer a bid.
Solar panels at the site are expected to go up next month, Trinidad said. The entire project is expected to be finished by the end of the year.