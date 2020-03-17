Nearly 7,000 Colorado workers applied for unemployment benefits through the state Tuesday after the coronavirus sparked the temporary closures of many businesses and the governor ordered restaurants and bars to close their dining areas.

The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment reported “a surge” of 6,800 unemployment claims Tuesday, up from 400 claims on March 7. The volume led to slow processing times for claims.

Pikes Peak Workforce Center CEO Traci Marques said a jump in claims was expected once it was clear how rapidly the virus was spreading and causing repercussions for business.

“We knew these numbers would be huge,” said Marques, who leads the center aimed at helping residents find jobs. In recent days, the center has also seen an increase in calls from workers, she said.

Resources for workers and employers Businesses can call the workforce center at (719) 667-3814 or email BRG@elpasoco.com. Job seekers may call the workforce center at (719) 667-3700. Workers can submit resumes online at https://www.connectingcolorado.com/ Employees who have had their hours cut can file for unemployment benefits at colorado.gov/cdle/unemployment.

Marques said residents applying for unemployment benefits should save their online applications regularly while they are filling them out, so if the system logs them out unexpectedly, their information isn't lost.

She did not say how long residents might wait for benefits from the state.

“It is a tough time, the system is overwhelmed right now,” she said.

The workforce center is setting up a virtual job fair to replace the fair it had scheduled for April 8 that was to feature 140 employers, she said.

She could not say how many employers may participate in the online fair, but she did expect it to connect workers who have their hours cut with businesses seeing increased demand, such as grocery stores.

The workforce center and the Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center are also hosting a webinar on Friday for small businesses that need help accessing federal loans and working with employees they have to lay off, Marques said. Information about the webinar will be available at PikesPeakSBDC.com/prepare.

The workforce center closed its in-person services Wednesday but staff are available via phone or online. It may reopen April 6, Marques said.