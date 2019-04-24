After launching more than 1,500 explosive ordinances into the backcountry to mitigate avalanche risk over a snowy winter, the Colorado Department of Transportation has determined that 22 charges remain undetonated.
We reached out to Tracy Trulove with CDOT to determine whether or not this poses a risk to hikers soon to enter high-alpine areas, as well as skiers taking advantage of lingering backcountry snow.
According to Trulove, most of the explosives will likely be found in avalanche slide paths that typically have low foot-traffic year-round. Most likely, CDOT crews will find them before any hiker will thanks to GPS records of mitigation efforts.
That being said, if you’re entering the backcountry, it’s important to be on the lookout in case you spot one. These charges are still at-risk of exploding.
The charges can be described as “torpedo-like,” often brightly colored depending on the manufacturer. If you do happen to come across one of these explosive charges, don’t disturb it. Instead, note the location and report it to the local law enforcement office. Try to be as specific as possible about the location.
It’s estimated that half of the explosives are located in Region 5, many of which are along Monarch Pass. Other areas where these explosives will likely be found include slide paths along the I-70 corridor and the Grand Mesa area.
It’s also worth noting that there could be additional risk at ski resorts around the state. However, CDOT does not manage this avalanche mitigation, so we’re still trying to track down some numbers related to that. To be continued.
To see current avalanche risk around the state, check out this link.