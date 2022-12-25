Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has defended what he says is his country’s position of impartiality on the war in Ukraine and signaled that China would deepen ties with Russia in the coming year. Wang on Sunday also blamed America for the deterioration in relations between the world’s two largest economies, saying that China has “firmly rejected the United States’ erroneous China policy.” China's refusal to condemn the invasion of Ukraine and join others in imposing sanctions on Russia has further frayed ties and fueled an emerging divide with much of Europe. Wang said that China would “deepen strategic mutual trust and mutually beneficial cooperation” with Russia. Warships from the two countries held joint naval drills in the East China Sea last week.