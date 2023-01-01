UCHealth Memorial Hospital North welcomed the first baby born in Colorado Springs in 2023 just under 30 minutes past midnight Sunday.
Kai Miles Thorne was born at 12:29 a.m. to parents Amanda Mahler and Miles Thorne of Colorado Springs. Kai, named in honor of a family friend and mentor, joins 13-year-old sister Millie.
The baby boy — weighing 7 pounds, 11 ounces and measuring 20 inches — was not expected until Jan. 11.
"We had a (New Year's Eve) party that we had scheduled to go to, and he had other plans," Miles Thorne said. "But we had had a false alarm the day before, so this time we weren't as nervous."
Still, the last few hours of 2022 were a "whirlwind" before the baby arrived on the brink of the new calendar year.
"It's surreal," Miles Thorne said from the hospital room. "We still haven't grasped the idea that he is the first baby of the new year. He's going to be the first priority of celebrating. Everything else will fall in line behind it."
Miles Thorne said mother and baby, swaddled in a blue Winnie-the-Pooh blanket and who arrived in the world with a full head of hair, are recovering on schedule.
Also in Colorado Springs, Centura Health welcomed its first baby of the New Year on the heels of Kai Thorne's birth. Ira Sue Barnard, weighing 3 pounds and 13.7 ounces, was born at 1:06 a.m. at Centura St. Francis Hospital to parents Heather Stevens and Charles Barnard.
At UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs, parents Kellie McMaster and Chris Staley welcomed twin boys Aidan and Kilian, born two minutes apart at 10:05 a.m. and 10:07 a.m.
Aurora possibly saw the first birth of 2023 across the state. UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital welcomed 4-pound, 4-ounce Jimena Giselle Jiminez Alvarez at 12:07 a.m. as the "first baby born across the UCHealth system and ... likely one of the first born in Colorado," a hospital spokesperson said.