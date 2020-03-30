A health worker carries a biohazard bag at the drive-through coronavirus testing site that opened on Friday by UCHealth in Colorado Springs, Colo., March 13, 2020. The site is located at South Parkside Drive and Kidskare Point, one block east of Memorial Park. The site will reopen Tuesday to serve just health care workers and first responders. It will not serve the general public. (Chancey Bush/ The Gazette)