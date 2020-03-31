A coronavirus testing site will open to first responders and health care workers from across the region Tuesday to help ensure front line workers aren’t spreading the virus.

The U.S. Public Health Service testing site at South Parkside Drive and KidsKare Point in Colorado Springs is to be staffed by UCHealth employees who will take samples from health care workers and first responders, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said. The samples will be processed by private labs.

“Any such drive-through testing site aids us in testing a high number of people without driving them into emergency departments,” Vogrin said in a written statement. “That prevents overburdening areas that need to be focused on emergency care, while limiting the possibility of spreading the infection to vulnerable, sick people.”

The site was chosen to be one of the state's three regional testing facilities for health care and first responders because of its success earlier this month and the UCHealth staff’s experience in operating a testing site, she said. UCHealth operated the site from March 13 through March 19.

Testing sites will also be set up in Mesa and Larimer counties this week, according to the state health department.

UCHealth is prepared to take samples from 250 people per day and will operate the site as long as the federal government requests the services and provides supplies, Vogrin said.

UCHealth has been testing its own employees in-house and they will not be using the new site, she said.

The state health department could not say how many health care workers or first responders in El Paso County need testing or how long it might take to process the test results. The samples will be sent to LabCorps and Quest Diagnostics for processing, according to the state.

The testing site will be open to health care workers and first responders from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. It is not open to the general public.