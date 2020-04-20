Hundreds of COVID-19 patients have recovered enough to be released in recent days from UCHealth hospitals.
One of those patients is Sergio Rodriguez, 59, who's among dozens of workers at the JBS meatpacking plant in Greeley who tested positive for COVID-19, according to UCHealth.
Despite needing to go on a ventilator at one point, Rodriguez was discharged from UCHealth Medical Center for the Rockies on Saturday after spending 16 days in the hospital.
UCHealth reports more than 460 hospitalized COVID-19 patients have already recovered and have been discharged from its hospitals in Colorado. This includes about 240 in metro Denver, 65 in southern Colorado and 160 in northern Colorado.
