UCHealth has set up three tents to screen and, if necessary, treat patients that have respiratory symptoms or other concerns about about COVID-19 at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central, UCHealth Memorial Hospital North and UCHealth’s Fountain freestanding emergency department.

The tents will allow the health facilities to keep patients that may have the coronavirus away from patients and staff in the emergency department helping to limit the spread of the illness, said Cary Vogrin, UCHealth spokeswoman in a statement. The tents have a registration area, waiting area and private exam areas.

"It’s yet another proactive action UCHealth is taking to separate patients with respiratory symptoms from patients with other emergent needs, such as a trauma or heart attack," she said, in a statement.

Staff working in a tent at Memorial Hospital Central started seeing patients Tuesday morning, she said. The other two tents have been set up, but UCHealth has not set a date for those to open, she said.

Patients who come to the emergency department at Memorial Hospital Central with respiratory symptoms are directed to the tent, where they are evaluated by a health care provider who will determine the next steps for their care, Vogrin said.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central treated the first person to die in Colorado from COVID-19. The woman in her 80s died Friday and the hospital confirmation that she tested positive for the coronavirus after she died.