Coloradans can now self-schedule COVID-19 vaccination appointments online with UCHealth, the health system announced Tuesday.
Anyone 18 and older can choose an open appointment time and clinic location most convenient for them, according to a news release. UCHealth plans to open general vaccine scheduling to Coloradans age 16 and older on May 3, the release states.
High demand could mean several weeks before appointments are widely available, UCHealth Memorial President and CEO Joel Yuhas said, but the health system will add new appointment times around 9 a.m. each day.
“Please check back if you don’t find an open date or time that works for you,” he said.
People do not need to be UCHealth patients to receive a vaccine, according to the release.
Those interested in scheduling an appointment through UCHealth should use its online patient portal, My Health Connection, officials said in the release. The patient portal is available at uchealth.org/access-my-health-connection. Click on “Appointments,” then click on “Schedule Appointment.”
Colorado National Guard confiscates thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses from Colorado Springs medical spa
Those with a My Health Connection account can log in to schedule their COVID-19 appointments. Those without a My Health Connection account will need to create an account to receive the vaccine, according to the portal website.
UCHealth’s vaccine hotline is also available to those who do not have access to a smartphone or computer, officials said in the release. English speakers can dial (720) 462-2255 and Spanish speakers can dial (844) 945-2508.
UCHealth has been providing the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at its clinics, with the “vast majority” being Pfizer, the release stated.
“The vaccine has proven to be very safe and getting it can protect not only you but your family and friends as well,” said Dr. Michelle Barron, senior medical director of infection prevention and control at UCHealth.
Barron suggested people with concerns about the vaccine discuss them with their provider or with other people who have already received their inoculations, saying personal stories from friends and family are helpful to those who may have questions about the vaccine.
UCHealth’s clinics can administer up to 40,000 vaccinations a week, according to the release. The system has administered more than 463,000 total vaccine doses.
Patients face uncertainty after receiving vaccination at Colorado Springs clinic where thousands of doses were seized
Data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment on Tuesday showed nearly 1.3 million people statewide have been fully immunized, and more than 2.1 million have had at least one vaccine dose.
In El Paso County, more than 127,000 people — 17.6% of the population — have been fully vaccinated, county health data show. Nearly 200,000 residents, or 27.5% of the population, have had at least one vaccine dose.
More information about the vaccine can be found on UCHealth’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at uchealth.org/services/infectious-diseases/coronavirus-covid-19/covid-19-vaccine, or on El Paso County Public Health’s COVID-19 vaccine webpage at elpasocountyhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine.