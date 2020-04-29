UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central in Colorado Springs is offering drive-up laboratory services for non-coronavirus medical testing to help patients remain socially distanced, a UCHealth statement said Wednesday.

Patients with a doctor's referral for lab services such as cholesterol checks, blood panels for pre-surgery, liver enzyme tests, newborn screening and other necessary tests will be able to have complete lab blood draws without leaving their vehicle, the statement said.

The drive-thru testing is available only at Memorial Hospital Central and does not offer testing for COVID-19, UCHealth said. The site is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"As the hospital begins to slowly and responsibly resume operations, the volume of people on the hospital campus will increase," the statement said. "The drive-thru laboratory aims to reduce anxiety for patients who need to come to the hospital while providing a convenient option for lab services."

Patients were asked to use Children's View, east of the hospital's main Boulder Street entrance, to enter the site. They were also asked to wear face masks and be on the passenger side, if possible.

