Colorado Springs' UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central has added 103 hospital beds in recent weeks to prepare for an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.
The state, and the nation, is expecting to see an uptick patients in the coming weeks driven by Thanksgiving gatherings. Those cases are expected to further strain hospital staff and supplies.
Across the state, 1,779 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, down from a peak of nearly 1,995 on Dec. 2. The UCHealth system is caring for 415 COVID-19 patients, including more than 140 in the Pikes Region, according to a Tuesday news release.
As part of its preparations, Memorial Central has rented 52 ICU beds and purchased 51 traditional beds to deal with the surge, at a cost of more than $257,000 and $410,000, respectively. The ICU beds allow patients to be placed in varying positions to help with respiratory and circulatory functions, the release said.
“Our team prepares all day, every day for how we can best care for patients who need our help,” said Merle Taylor, chief operating officer of UCHealth Memorial and the hospital’s incident commander for COVID-19. “The numbers we are seeing are unprecedented, and our concern is to ensure we have the equipment and staff to meet the demand.”
The hospital is also renting other equipment necessary to care for COVID-19 patients with critical needs, totaling over 800 individual devices including IV pumps and accessories, feeding pumps and ventilators.
However, Taylor said hospital capacity — a topic he’s regularly asked about — is often mistakenly associated strictly with equipment, such as beds, but that hospitals must also have staff to care for patients.
"We can add beds and find space, but the critical key is our workforce — having enough nurses and respiratory therapists to care for the increase in patients," he said. "We ask everyone to wash your hands, wear a mask and avoid gatherings. This is the best way to safeguard the health of our employees and reduce risk of community-related exposure.’’
UCHealth has plans to keep expanding care for COVID-19 patients, but that could mean nurses caring for an ever higher number of patients at the same time, said Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical officer for UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central and Memorial Hospital North, at a news conference last week.
“We work out plans where we can even absorb a doubling in number (of patients), potentially," he said. "But it’s very hard to do that under safe patient ratios; you just literally have to throw that stuff out the window."
The staff may also have to put off regular tasks like charting a patient’s condition and treatment that are part of overall safety to figure out how to “push the limits to take care of patients in the immediate time frame,” he said.