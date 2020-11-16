UCHealth is starting to implement surge plans to expand patient capacity as the number of people with COVID-19 needing hospitalization grows.
The hospital system is caring for 298 patients who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 or are suspected of having the disease, including more than 80 in the Pikes Peak region, said UC Health spokeswoman Cary Vogrin, spokeswoman.
"The hospital is extremely full. There was one day where our census was something like 111% of what the standard census is from the hospital," Dr. David Steinbruner, chief medical director at UCHealth Memorial, said at a news conference late last week.
The number of COVID-19 patients UCHealth is caring for in the Pikes Peak region is also far above the peak of 57 patients it saw in April, Vogrin said Monday.
The surge at UCHealth corresponds with a statewide rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations that keeps breaking the record set in the spring. As of Monday, 1,424 people were in hospitals across the state with the illness or suspected of having it, far above the April peak of 1,277 people, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The rapid increase in cases has hospital officials worried about staffing shortages, particularly because most of the country is seeing growth in cases as well and its unlikely many staff members can be recruited from elsewhere to help in Colorado, said Cara Welch, a spokeswoman with the Colorado Hospital Association.
"We are fearful those national resources won't be available," she said.
More hospital workers are also getting sick because of the spread of COVID-19 in the community while others are suffering from burnout, making them more susceptible to illness, Welch said.
"This has been a really long slog through this pandemic," she said.
Bringing in traveling nurses from employment agencies has also become extremely expensive for hospitals, Welch said.
At UCHealth, nursing staff have been reassigned from outpatient clinics or other areas to care for hospitalized patients, Vogrin said. Some of the hospital system's nurses, doctors, respiratory therapists and other staff are picking up additional shifts as well, she said. But, at this time, the system has enough staff to care for all its patients, she said.
"Staffing is top of mind, of course, as we continue to see a growing number of patients in our hospitals," Vogrin said. "Staffing is a daily discussion in our incident command meetings."
To help with the surge of patients, Memorial Hospital Central postponed a small number of non-emergency surgeries or procedures that would have led to a hospital admission. Postponing procedures helps free up beds for patients with critical needs, Vogrin said.
UCHealth has opened surge units within its facility to care for COVID-19 patients and may open more, if needed, Vogrin said.
The UCHealth system has also revised its visitation policy and it is limiting most patients to one visitor or support person. The support person must be old enough to drive.
At Centura Health, doctors are also pushing back non-emergency cases as appropriate, but officials noted in a statement that it's a strategy that doesn't always address bed capacity.
"Delaying these procedures could result in a worsening of the condition that could lead to unwanted emergency department visits and hospital admissions which would increase bed demands," according to the statement.
It also noted that Centura hospitals are meeting "ALL health and and well-being needs of ALL patients in our community" and planned to do so in the future.
Centura officials did not directly address questions about whether the health system expected to see staffing shortages or intensive care unit bed shortages.
To help support hospital workers, Vogrin urged residents to wash their hands, wear masks and avoid social gatherings outside their homes.
"The most important thing people can do to help our nurses and doctors, as well as the state’s overall hospital and testing capacity, is to take this surge in COVID-19 cases seriously," Vogrin said.
UCHealth posts its daily census numbers online at uchealth.org/today/covid-19-coronavirus-recent-updates