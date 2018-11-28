UCHealth announced Tuesday that it is cutting its fourth-straight revenue-sharing check to Colorado Springs after another strong financial performance by Memorial Hospital.
The hospital system will pay the city $675,475 as part of a revenue-sharing agreement with Colorado Springs, which began leasing Memorial Hospital to UCHealth in 2012.
This year's check is substantially less than in previous years — a byproduct of extra money spent investing in Memorial Hospital Central becoming a Level I trauma center, and a Comprehensive Stroke Center, according to the hospital's news release. Meanwhile, Memorial saw substantial increases in hospitalized patients, emergency room visits and outpatient visits.
The payment brings UCHealth's revenue-sharing total to nearly $4.5 million. All proceeds from the lease agreement — including the revenue-sharing checks — go directly to the Colorado Springs Health Foundation, which doles out grants seeking to improve the health of El Paso and Teller counties residents.