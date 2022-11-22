UCHealth and Centura hospitals in Colorado Springs are open and allowing visitors, spokeswomen for both hospital systems confirmed Tuesday.

Concerns had spread across social media on Monday that local hospitals were not allowing visitors through their doors to see patients who were not involved in Saturday night's mass shooting at Club Q, a popular LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado Springs.

The claims may have spread after UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central implemented temporary restricted access orders that prevented visitors from entering the hospital after the shooting, which happened just before midnight, UCHealth spokeswoman Cary Vogrin said.

"Sometimes we go on restricted access ... and it never lasts very long. But it's usually after a violent event. We are not (under restricted access) and we have not been for two days. If you need to see a loved one at our hospital there is access," she said.

UCHealth lifted its restricted access order Sunday afternoon, Vogrin said.

Penrose and St. Francis hospitals were also not under lockdown or restricted access on Tuesday, Centura Health spokeswoman Lindsay Radford said. Centura Health is the health care system that operates Penrose-St. Francis Health Services.

It was unclear whether either one or both of those hospitals ever implemented lockdowns or restricted access orders following the shooting.

The shooting left five people dead and 18 others injured.

UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central said in an email just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday it was still caring for 10 patients who were injured in the incident.

Patrick Sharp, CEO of Penrose-St. Francis, said as of Monday afternoon his hospitals were still caring for three patients in stable condition.