UCHealth has begun COVID-19 and antibody testing to anyone in Colorado.

The COVID-19 nasal swab, which determines if someone is sick with the virus, and an antibody test, a blood draw that determines whether someone has been exposed or had the virus in the past, will both be available for anyone who wants to be tested, a statement from UCHealth said.

Any UCHealth provider can order the tests for patients, or patients can select and schedule the tests through My Health Connection at uchealth.org, the statement said.

Nasal swab testing costs $85, and antibody testing costs $100, UCHealth said. Most insurance plans cover the cost of testing, but patients were encouraged to check with their insurance companies for coverage details.

“Many people have been interested in getting antibody tested because they want to know if they have been exposed to COVID-19 or they want to know if they are possibly immune to COVID-19," said UCHealth Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Richard Zane in the statement. "Unfortunately, for now, the only thing we can tell you is that if you have antibodies, you have been exposed to COVID-19. We cannot tell you yet whether you are immune to it."

Antibodies are molecules in the body that react to a foreign substance, UCHealth explained. The body produces them to fight an infection, and those antibodies can still be present in the body years after an infection.

Antibody testing sites have recently popped up around Colorado, as more residents decide they want to know if they contracted the disease. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned that many of the tests were not accurate, or approved by the administration.

UCHealth said the antibody test it uses were evaluated by the FDA and "far exceeded the agency's requirements for accuracy and specificity."

"Regardless of whether you have antibodies or not, you should not change your behavior," Zane said. "You should still physically distance from others, wear a mask if appropriate and wash your hands meticulously and often. It's very important that you do not change your behaviors because we don't know if the presence of antibodies will prevent you from potentially getting sick from COVID-19 again."