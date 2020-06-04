The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs intends to start the fall semester with in-person, on-campus classes on Aug. 24, officials announced Thursday.
Coronavirus guidelines developed by teams of faculty, staff and students will follow recommended safety procedures including social distancing, required face coverings in classrooms and reconfigured learning spaces.
“A university is a collection of its people, not its buildings, and all decisions made in response to the COVID-19 pandemic have been made with the safety of our students, faculty and staff as the top priority,” said Chancellor Venkat Reddy.
Some courses may remain in a remote learning format for the fall semester, the announcement said. Laboratory courses, studio classes, instruction using specialized equipment, first-year experience courses and upper-division specialized classes will receive priority for classes meeting on campus.
The campus’ individual colleges and their faculty will recommend the best methods to teach courses based on safety parameters and the needs of the course.
Delivery methods for each course will be published by late July.
“While we have learned we can accomplish a great deal remotely, we know that our students, faculty and staff want to be back on campus to learn, research and collaborate again.”
Students will receive residence hall assignments the week of June 15.
Mountain Lion athletic teams will follow NCAA guidelines, in addition to public health guidelines. Individual practice and training is expected to resume on Monday.
The campus library is expected to be one of the first areas of the campus to reopen to support academic needs of students and staff.
The summer term will remain remote instruction only.