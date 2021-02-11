Student leaders at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs are calling for an apology from Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski for how his department’s officers behaved during racial justice protests last summer sparked by the killing of a Black man by Minneapolis police.
Protesters at rallies — which were estimated to have included hundreds of UCCS students — were tear gassed and shot with rubber bullets, with some needing emergency medical care.
“The police were definitely the aggressors, and to have the cops being brutal at a protest over police brutality was just wrong,” said Nicholas St. John, speaker of the Student Government Association’s Senate.
With 13 in agreement and two abstentions, members of the campus’ highest body of student leadership issued a vote of no confidence in Niski on Thursday. The students also voted 14-0 with one abstention in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
"I think the actions last summer were abhorrent and obviously proved we need a different person in power," said Student Government Association member Aidan Clark.
St. John, who attended eight nights of the protests in downtown Colorado Springs last May and June, claims police were targeting nonwhite protesters.
“They started shooting rubber bullets just because people were advancing forward on a public street,” he said. “I didn’t get shot, but the people to the right and left of me did. I’m white, and they’re not.
“We’re saying the police did a terrible job in responding to the protests last year.”
Police spokesman Lt. James Sokolik declined to comment on the students' vote.
At a news conference June 2, Niski said he shared demonstrators' outrage at the death of George Floyd, who died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for nearly 9 minutes while he pleaded that he couldn't breathe. While saying local protests had been “largely peaceful,” Niski condemned unlawful activity that had occurred, including rocks and bottles being thrown at officers, large explosive fireworks set off, gunshots fired at an armored vehicle and other “acts of violence” that were “unacceptable.”
“We will be out every night to ensure that protestors are protected when exercising their rights, but what we will not permit to happen is damage to public property and harm to others,” Niski said at the time.
UCCS students stopped short of demanding Niski be fired, but St. John said a vote of no confidence essentially sends that message.
A student government proposal two weeks ago for Niski to be terminated failed to gain approval.
The Black Lives Matter resolution that passed Thursday was a rewritten version from the previous meeting. While students said they favored the intent, they wanted more time to tweak the message.
Thursday's resolution in support of the Black Lives Matter movement also “condemned the violent response” by the Colorado Springs Police Department. Campus police officers were not involved in the response to the protests, but are sworn, state-certified police officers.
Saying “Black, Indigenous and students of color at UCCS should feel welcomed and safe in Colorado Springs and on campus and not feel threatened by the presence of police on campus or within the surrounding city,” the resolution called on university administrators to join the students in condemning police officers' “violent and gross abuse of power utilized to attack peaceful protestors.”
Among the actions students want to see are that members of the city’s new Law Enforcement Transparency and Accountability Commission be elected by the general public and not appointed by City Council, and that the commission be given the power to fire police officers.
City Council formed the group last July to make policy recommendations to City Council, the mayor and police.
St. John, a physics doctoral candidate, said the group seems to be “toothless,” with members having no authority to investigate police.
The chancellor, mayor, police and City Council will receive copies of the newly approved resolutions, St. John said.
Whether UCCS officials will back the students is unknown. Campus spokesman Jared Verner had no comment Thursday night.