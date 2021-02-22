The c resumed in-person courses Monday after four weeks of remote learning, according to the university's website.
Toward the end of the fall semester the university decided to transition to remote learning after as COVID-19 began to skyrocket nationwide and across El Paso County.
"The epidemiologists at El Paso County Public Health advised us that even with the introduction of the COVID-19 vaccine, it will take a while to return to normal," Chancellor Venkat Reddy wrote in a Dec. 19 community letter.
Classes resumed in-person, using a hybrid model or continued remotely depending on the discretion of professors Monday.
Safety steps during the transition to in-person classes included an online training of COVID-19 precautions before returning to campus, daily questions to screen for the virus before visiting campus, and “surveillance testing” for students, according to Gazette news partner KKTV.
Masks are required in all indoor spaces at UCCS and recommended in outdoor spaces.
The switch comes after El Paso County vaccinated 31,218 people. The positivity rate for COVID-19 is 5.4% in El Paso County with 125 cases per 100,000 people.
Two UCCS students tested positive for COVID-19 in the past week.