Another box in Colorado Springs’ City for Champions initiative will be ticked when the William J. Hybl Sports Medicine and Performance Center at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs opens to the public Monday.
The 104,000-square-foot facility, a partnership between UCCS and Centura Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, is the second venue completed of five being built as part of City for Champions to attract new visitors to Colorado Springs, expanding on the city’s history as a fitness hub and health destination. Its virtual grand opening comes just four weeks after the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, another City for Champions project, opened to visitors downtown.
The sports center is the first in the nation to integrate undergraduate and graduate education with clinical practice and research in a sports medicine and performance environment, staff said.
“It’s the opportunity for our facility to be a leader in sports medicine and performance,” said Craig Elder, athletic training manager.
“Access to information, education and expertise is important. Everyone here is empowered to work together to elevate the level of care,” said Centura Health spokeswoman Andrea Sinclair.
Among the center’s several offerings are sports medicine and sports performance clinics operated by Centura Penrose-St. Francis Health Services, group fitness, imaging services, physical and occupational therapy, sports medicine primary care, and specialized equipment to support para-athletes and tactical athletes like police and firefighters.
And the center is open to people of all ages and abilities, "from youth all the way up to masters-level athletes," Sinclair said.
Its program-based model allows athletes to work closely with physical trainers for weeks at a time, said trainer and sports performance coach Adrianne Bishop.
Four-to-six-week programs train junior and high school athletes in strength, power and speed, and athletes can also purchase six-week sports-specific packages. Additionally, the complex will roll out a comprehensive COVID-19 package for athletes whose sports seasons have been canceled, including a strength and power program; weekly webinars focused on topics such as psychology, nutrition, leadership, college preparation and mental health; access to the center’s recovery room; and a discount on the center’s preseason sports-specific programs.
“You really get holistic care and a full continuum of care here,” Bishop said. “Our performance programs are very focused on keeping athletes healthy and developing them all around. We don’t want to sacrifice wellness.”
A public virtual grand opening is scheduled for Monday at 5:30 p.m. and will include a tour and question and answer session with UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy and Penrose-St. Francis Health Services CEO Brian Erling.
Register online at tinyurl.com/hybl-virtual-grand-opening.
Other projects in the City for Champions initiative include the Downtown Stadium and Robson Arena, both expected to open in 2021; and the Air Force Academy Gateway Visitor Center, scheduled to open in 2022.