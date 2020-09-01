Three University of Colorado at Colorado Springs students living off-campus and two employees have COVID-19, the school announced Tuesday.
Fourteen additional students were identified through contact tracing to have been in close proximity, of 6 feet or less for 15 minutes or more, with the infected students and have been notified to self-quarantine for 10 days, said UCCS spokesman Jared Verner.
As an extra precaution, one class has been moved to a remote format for the next two weeks, he said.
Otherwise, campus operations have not been affected, Verner said, including the dorms, where some 1,200 students have been living since mid-August.
“We are confident that these cases have not resulted in a campus-wide spread,” UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in a memo sent to students.
RELATED:
Extension of free weekday meals for students lauded by Colorado Springs-area schools
Colorado College moving all classes online for fall semester
Alumni, Native Americans renew call for Cheyenne Mountain High to eliminate 'Indian' mascot
“We are glad that all three students are only experiencing mild symptoms and are self-isolating,” he said.
The students are taking classes at the Helen and Arthur E. Johnson Beth-El College of Nursing and Health Sciences, said one student who asked not to be identified. Students in the program have been doing clinical training at local hospitals, she added.
School officials would not confirm that, Verner said, because of health privacy concerns.
One student contracted the virus at an off-campus class meeting last week, where students were in a small group and the instructor allowed participants to remove their masks while they were still in close proximity, Reddy said.
The other two students who were infected attended class late last week, wore facial coverings and maintained social distancing, he said.
Colorado College announced Tuesday that it was switching to remote-only instruction after 10 students tested positive and hundreds of students have had to be quarantined in dorms.
At UCCS as of Monday, two people who are not students, thus are faculty or staff, also have tested positive for the virus, according to a new online dashboard that presents testing and case information for the school.
Reddy said the three student cases that were identified as positive over the weekend are the among the first.
In total, the campus has had five confirmed positive cases between faculty, staff and students since classes restarted on Aug. 24, Verner said.
However, the school's dashboard only reflects cases confirmed by UCCS Health Services or local health partners; the numbers do not reflect results from outside testing sites or primary care doctors.
Zero cases among students were reported Aug. 27-31.
“So positive rates are skewed as negative results are often not reported to campus,” according to the dashboard.
About 45% of classes currently have an on-campus component, such as a lab or in-person instruction, Verner said.
Only students and employees who have symptoms or who have had direct exposure to someone with the virus are being tested at the campus’ Wellness Center, he said.
Case data being collected will be used to potentially modify campus operations and review any indication of the disease spreading, officials said.
Anyone going to the campus is required to complete a daily self-check assessment for symptoms, wear a facial mask and maintain social-distancing requirements.