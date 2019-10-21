The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs ranks above its counterpart in Boulder a study from the website WalletHub contends in a news release.
The personal finance website known for creating lists published its assessment of the top ten colleges and universities in Colorado on Monday, claiming it examines 33 metrics. The list has the University of Denver in first place, followed by Regis University and Colorado State University at second and third places, respectively.
The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs holds sixth place, one spot above the University of Colorado at Boulder.
To form the rankings, WalletHub used 33 key measures grouped into seven categories. Each metric comes from a larger, annual study comparing 1,003 schools across the country.
Those metrics include student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes, the release said. The lists are meant to help students sort the schools by educational value, price and other factors.
For example, the University of Denver ranked first on admission and graduation rates, but ranked 10th for on-campus crime and diversity, the release says. Regis University, however, ranks second in graduation rate and 10th in net cost.
Click here for more local education news.
TOP 10 COLLEGES AND UNIVERSITIES IN COLORADO (according to WalletHub)
University of Denver
Regis University
Colorado State University
University of Colorado-Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
University of Colorado-Colorado Springs
University of Colorado-Boulder
Colorado State University-Pueblo
Colorado Mesa University
University of Northern Colorado