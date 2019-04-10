Schools throughout the Pikes Peak region are releasing students at an earlier time Wednesday and some are closed to ensure safety ahead of what might be another bomb cyclone heading our way.
University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled classes and activities that are scheduled after 12:15 p.m. Classes scheduled for 12:30 p.m. and later at Pikes Peak Community College are also canceled. Both college campuses will close at 1 p.m.
Lewis-Palmer District 38 and Monument Academy Charter School are closed today. Elizabeth School District, Hanover 28, and Calhan RJ-1 have regular start times but are releasing students early this afternoon.
The National Weather Service in Pueblo is expecting blizzard conditions in northern El Paso County and the northeastern parts of Colorado beginning Wednesday afternoon through Thursday. Rapidly changing weather conditions are expected.
Click here for an updated and detailed list of closures and early release times.