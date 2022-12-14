05_13_22 uccs graduation 00378.jpg

Graduates walk into the arena Friday, May 13, 2022, during the University of Colorado Colorado Springs Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony for the College of Letters, Arts and Sciences at the Broadmoor World Arena in Colorado Springs. The ceremony was the first in-person ceremony since 2019. A second commencement ceremony was held later in the day for the other colleges. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

 Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will honor more than 1,000 graduates Friday in the university’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Students and loved ones will gather at 2 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Nearly 600 students will participate in the in-person ceremony, according to a news release. Of those in attendance, 483 will receive bachelor’s degrees, 110 will receive master’s degrees, five will receive a Ph.D. and one will receive a doctor of nursing practice degree.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Load comments