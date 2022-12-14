The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs will honor more than 1,000 graduates Friday in the university’s fall 2022 commencement ceremony. Students and loved ones will gather at 2 p.m. at the Broadmoor World Arena.

Nearly 600 students will participate in the in-person ceremony, according to a news release. Of those in attendance, 483 will receive bachelor’s degrees, 110 will receive master’s degrees, five will receive a Ph.D. and one will receive a doctor of nursing practice degree.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. The ceremony is expected to conclude around 4:30 p.m.