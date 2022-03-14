For Women's History Month, students in the Feminist Club at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs took to the streets for their second annual women's march in downtown Colorado Springs.
Over 20 UCCS students and members of the community gathered to march in support of issues such as women's rights and transgender rights around 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon at City Hall.
The group marched up to Boulder Street, back down to Pikes Peak Avenue shouting chants such as "Not the church, not the state, women must control our fate." Many held signs that read phrases like "A WOMEN'S PLACE IS THE RESISTANCE" and "SUPPORT YOUR SISTERS NOT JUST CIS-TERS."
Leading the march was UCCS Feminist Club president Alisha Silkey.
"I think it's really important to show that members of the community do share these values," Silkey said. "It's important that people know that they have a collective group and their voices can be heard," she said.
Silkey said she was proud of the amount people who showed up to show support. "There are individuals who brought their moms," Silkey said.
According to UCCS Women's and Ethnic Studies assistant professor Dr. Ilaheva Tua'one, events like the march are important for the students to learn how to become activists in their community. Tua'one said the club members obtained a permit to march beforehand without faculty help.