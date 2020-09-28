University of Colorado at Colorado Springs Chancellor Venkat Reddy has issued an executive directive requiring faculty, staff, students, volunteers and visitors to wear face coverings indoors on campus and on shuttles.
Wearing masks outdoors is recommended but not required, the order states.
The directive comes one month into the fall semester and amid spreading COVID-19 cases statewide on college campuses, which has resulted in dormitory quarantines and other measures to curb the pandemic.
The CU Boulder chancellor last week banned young-adult gatherings as the campus experienced the state's largest COVID-19 outbreak.
The face-covering requirement at UCCS will last “for the duration of the crisis,” as defined by public health agencies, Reddy said.
UCCS has had 26 confirmed coronavirus cases among staff and students since the semester began Aug. 24, according to an online compilation of cases. That's up from eight cases as of Sept. 15.
Reported cases have been among students and staff who live off campus, Reddy said in a recent letter to students.
Pikes Peak Community College has had seven confirmed positive COVID-19 cases among students since the fall semester started Aug. 24, spokesman Warren Epstein said, up from five cases as of Sept. 15. No employees have been confirmed as positive for the virus, he said.
“None of these students shared a classroom, and so none represent an outbreak,” Epstein said.
After each report, the students were asked to work remotely for 14 days, Epstein said, and the areas where students attended in-person classes were cleaned and disinfected.
The UCCS Wellness Center, which is providing COVID-19 testing for staff and students, is contacting all people who test positive within 24 hours of notification and starts immediate contact tracing of anyone who might have been exposed, Reddy said. Students and staff who have been in close contact with a known positive case are being notified and given directives on how to proceed. based on the situation, he said.
Colorado College, also in Colorado Springs, closed its campus to most students earlier this month after hundreds of students in three residence halls were quarantined because of 11 positive COVID-19 cases. Students are using remote learning for the remainder of the semester.
UCCS keeps seeing students “who don’t recognize their mild symptoms as COVID-19-related and who continue to attend classes on campus,” Reddy said, asking that students and employees take the school’s daily health assessment and stay home if they are sick.
Keeping at least 6 feet apart from other people and avoiding large gatherings also are being promoted at the school.
For the spring semester, PPCC will operate as it is now, Epstein said. Students can attend classes in person, following mask and social distancing rules, participate via remote video instruction or take online courses.
Fall enrollment decreases at both PPCC and UCCS were not as substantial as leaders had feared they would be during the pandemic.