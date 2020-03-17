UCCS cancels May commencement ceremony, moves to remote learning for remainder of semester

State and local officials take a harder line on the virus

The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs has canceled in-person graduation scheduled for May 15, the campus announced Tuesday, shortly after CU Boulder made a similar announcement about its spring commencement ceremonies.

UCCS also will extend for the remainder of this semester the remote learning and working environment that started Monday, officials said.

The change includes all on-campus labs, UCCS Chancellor Venkat Reddy said in an update sent to faculty, staff and students.

Students living in dorms must move out by noon March 23, he said, and the campus Wellness Center will move to remote health services only starting that day.

The school library will limit services immediately and for the rest of the semester. Students needing computers and internet access may check out laptops and WiFi hotspots by Friday, the chancellor's message said.

For additional information on UCCS operating changes from the coronavirus, go to covid19.uccs.edu.

