UCCS graduates 1,100 on Friday, starts spring semester remotely

About 1,100 students will graduate remotely from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs on Friday during the annual fall commencement ceremony. The coronavirus pandemic has moved the event to online instead of in person.

UCCS also announced this week that the spring semester will start on Jan. 19 as scheduled, but will be remote instruction for all students except a few limited courses on campus.

Among those accepting their diplomas virtually on Friday will be Mirai Nagasu, the first American woman to land a triple axel at the Olympics.

Born and raised in California, Nagasu competed in the Winter Olympic Games in Vancouver, Canada.

She then started living and training at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and took classes at the UCCS College of Business to balance her life, she told the UCCS Communique, a campus publication.

Nagasu won a bronze medal in figure skating at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang, where she became the first American woman — and only the third woman in history — to land the triple axel at the Olympics.

Nagasu has a social media platform that includes hosting Ice Talk, the podcast for U.S. Figure Skating.

She has been accepted to the Dartmouth College Tuck Next Step program, which helps Olympians, elite athletes and military veterans transition into business careers.

The campus plans to return to a blend of in-person, hybrid and remote instruction, similar to the start of the fall semester, on Feb. 22, according to officials.

Residence halls will be open for students enrolled in select on-campus courses, in addition to students with housing and employment needs.

All other students living in the residence halls will have a staggered return to campus before Feb. 22.

Spring break will be divided into two smaller breaks, Feb. 17-19 and March 22-23.

No decision on spring commencement, scheduled for May 14, has been made.