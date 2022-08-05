The University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus is closed Friday afternoon, the university announced.
"Out of an abundance of caution, campus will close immediately due to an unsubstantiated threat in the Denver, Colorado area," UCCS tweeted shortly before 1 p.m.
Multiple community colleges in the Denver metro area were closed or put on lockout on Friday morning as authorities investigated a potential threat that appears to have been a form of doxing.
The threats were made towards Arapahoe Community College, Community College of Aurora, Community College of Denver, Front Range Community College and Red Rocks Community College.
Westminster police said in a news release on Friday afternoon that officers contacted a person of interest, however, "it appears as if the threats are a form of doxing against this individual."
UCCSAlert: Out of an abundance of caution, the UCCS campus will close immediately and remain closed until further notice due to an unsubstantiated threat to a higher educational institution in the Denver, CO area.If you have questions, you may call the UCCS PD at 719-255-3111— UCCS Police (@UCCSPolice) August 5, 2022
Additionally, Sean Towle, a spokesman for the Denver Police Department, said the threat did not appear to be credible on Friday afternoon.
The potential threat forced many of the institutions to cancel class, close or be put on lockout. Auraria Campus in Denver also closed due to threats as did the University of Colorado Boulder.
"As Community College of Denver, MSU Denver, and CU Denver share a campus, we made the joint decision to close campus out of an abundance of caution while law enforcement investigates the validity of the information," the alert said.
Towle declined to say whether the threat at MSU Denver was correlated to the threats made towards other post-secondary education institutions in Colorado.
Starting now, #FRCC is moving all college operations--at all FRCC campuses--to REMOTE for the rest of the day (Fri, Aug. 5) and for tomorrow (Sat, Aug. 6). Campuses are closing at noon. Upcoming events will have to be rescheduled for a later date. Sorry for any inconvenience!— FRCC (@frccedu) August 5, 2022
The first institution to take action in regard to the threats was Front Range Community College, which put their three campuses — Boulder County, Larimer County and Westminster — on lockout. They announced the decision at 8:47 a.m. on Twitter.
"All of our outside doors are lock, but activity inside the buildings is proceeding as usual," officials wrote on Twitter. "Anyone who is currently outside will not be able to enter the buildings until law enforcement gives us the OK."
The Colorado Community College System announced at 10:14 a.m. that the threat had been made against Arapahoe Community College, Aurora Community College, Community College of Denver, Red Rocks Community College and FRCC.
MSU Denver announced its campus was closed and classes on Friday were canceled at 11:13 a.m. due to a potential threat.
"Law enforcement is investigating a credible threat," said Collen Walker, a spokesperson for the university.