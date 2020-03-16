Three people who were on the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs campus last week — either staff, faculty or students — were in direct contact with a confirmed positive coronavirus case, according to UCCS spokesman Jared Verner. All are now in self-isolation, he said Monday.
The buildings primarily impacted were Centennial Hall and Columbine, which are now the focus of “extensive cleaning,” Verner said.
The campus also is waiting to hear back from the state lab on a student who was tested for COVID-19 last week.
“With the increase in testing, it’s slowed down the results,” Verner said. “We haven’t heard a positive or negative result yet.”
Meanwhile, UCCS on Monday switched from holding in-person classes to providing online instruction for this week, the last week before spring break.
Employees were able to collect materials from their offices Monday that they needed to work remotely but were not allowed to work, hold meetings or interact with others on campus, according to a news release.
The only buildings that will be open at least for the next few weeks are those directly supporting students living on campus, including dorms, the central dining hall, the student health, counseling and wellness centers, the library and the Lane Center for Academic Health Sciences.
All other campus buildings will be closed, according to school officials.
The library will be open only to UCCS ID holders, to provide computer and internet access to students, staff and faculty who do not have home access.
Spring break will be held next week.
Officials will evaluate classes that can only meet in-person and on-campus to “see if they can resume safely after spring break.” Students should contact professors for more information on specific classes and labs.