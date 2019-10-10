Uber Shooting-Colorado

FILE - This file booking image provided by the Denver Police Department shows Michael Hancock. Hancock, an Uber driver charged with first-degree murder in the death of a passenger, shot the man in self-defense after he touched, punched and pulled his hair as he was speeding down an interstate, his lawyer told jurors Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, during opening statements in his trial. (Denver Police Department via AP, File)

DENVER — A Colorado jury has found an Uber driver not guilty of murder in the fatal shooting of a passenger last year.

Jurors on Thursday sided with 31-year-old Michael Hancock, who argued that he was defending himself against passenger Hyun (Huhn) Kim.

Hancock had been charged with murder but said Kim made unwanted sexual advances and attacked him when Hancock threatened to pull over during the June 2018 ride.

Prosecutors said Hancock jumped from the car and went to the front passenger side where Kim was sitting.

Prosecutors said Hancock fired 10 bullets from his semi-automatic handgun, and at least five struck Kim.

They said Hancock didn't suffer serious injuries and that he put a knife in 45-year-old Kim's hands after shooting him to place his fingerprints on it.

