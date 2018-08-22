An Uber driver who picked up the suspect in a Colorado Springs police shooting shortly before the attack tearfully pleaded for her car to be released from a police impound lot, saying she has been unable to work for nearly a month.
After a hearing in 4th Judicial District Court on Wednesday, Carrie Ward said the gray sedan — which the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office seized after the Aug. 2 shooting of Officer Cem Duzel — is more than her only means of transportation.
“I’m without a means to support my children,” she said in a strained voice after a brief hearing for Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, an Iraqi refugee charged with attempted murder in the attack on Duzel, 30. The officer remains hospitalized in serious condition.
Jailed without bond on charges of attempted first-degree murder of an officer, Al Khammasi was ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 12.
Wearing a lime-green El Paso County jail jumpsuit with a heavy bandage on his left arm, the defendant shuffled into court with shackles at his waist and feet. He peered into the packed gallery but said nothing during the brief hearing.
Prosecutor Reggy Short petitioned the judge to order that Ward’s car be released from an evidence impound lot, saying authorities do not believe it bears significant evidence. A court-appointed attorney for Al Khammasi, Jennifer Chu, objected, saying she doesn’t know if the car is significant to her client’s defense because she hasn’t received all of the reports in the case.
Fourth Judicial District Judge Jann DuBois scheduled an emergency hearing, at the prosecution’s request, for Sept. 5.
Short said in court that prosecutors filed their first request to release the car “two weeks ago.”
Ward was summoned to pick up Al Khammasi and two of his friends on the night of the shooting, but she kicked them out of her car after the suspect grew belligerent, The Gazette has reported. The shooting happened nearby a short time later, and Ward’s car was seized as evidence.
Ward said she fears that her car, which she believes is exposed to the elements, was damaged in a recent hailstorm that destroyed numerous vehicles across Colorado Springs.
If the car is released — and it still runs — “I’d get my life back,” she said.
Referring to Al Khammasi, she added: “I’m as much a prisoner as he is.”