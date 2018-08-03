An Uber driver was among those who called 911 to report the gunfire early Thursday when Colorado Springs police officer Cem Duzel was shot and "gravely wounded."
Driver Carrie Ward told The Gazette she was called to pick up a rider near The Angry Pirate bar at 2100 E. Platte Ave. but canceled the trip because the man was being “verbally aggressive.”
Karrar Noaman Al Khammasi, 31, faces charges for attempted murder of Duzel, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and felony menacing with a real or simulated weapon, records show.
Uber said in an emailed statement that it encourages drivers to cancel trips when they feel unsafe.
After dropping off another fare, Ward said she was passing by the same block and stopped to warn another Uber driver about the “aggressive” man, and to not give him a ride.
As the two drivers were speaking, Ward said she saw the man down the block, yelling and waving his arms, “1,000 times more agitated than when I told him to vacate my car.”
Soon after, police began flooding the area, she said. As she followed a patrol car trying to get the officers’ attention, Ward said she heard gunfire.
“I can still see the taillights of the squad car when the first bullets rang out, a brief few seconds longer and the second burst of bullets rang (through) the night while I was on the phone with 911 and all I could say to dispatch was PLEASE tell me that officer was not just killed,” Ward wrote.
Heather Langreder, assistant manager at the True North Motel, said she was taking care of sick puppies when she heard sporadic gunfire punctuated by silence. She estimated hearing at least 10 shots, but said, “you could tell it (the shooting) was getting farther away.”
Another resident, who declined to give her name, said she heard 10 to 12 shots in rapid succession. “This is getting ridiculous,” she said.
The Gazette’s Tatiana Talesnick, Lance Benzel, Doug Fitzgerald, Jakob Rodgers, Liz Forster, Ellie Mulder and Jerry Herman contributed to this report.