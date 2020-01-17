WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Friday it will decide ahead of the 2020 election whether presidential electors are bound to support the popular vote winner in their states or can opt for someone else, taking on a case out of Colorado from the 2016 election.
Advocates for the court's intervention say the issue needs urgent resolution in an era of intense political polarization and the prospect of a razor-thin margin in a presidential election, although so-called faithless electors have been a footnote so far in American history.
The justices will hear arguments in April and should issue a decision by late June.
About 30 states require presidential electors to vote for the popular vote winner, and electors almost always do so anyway. Under the Constitution, the country elects the president indirectly, with voters choosing people who actually cast an Electoral College ballot for president. It takes 270 votes to win.
The case arises from the 2016 presidential election. Three Hillary Clinton electors in Washington state and one in Colorado refused to vote for her despite her popular vote win in both states. In so doing, they hoped to persuade enough electors in states won by Donald Trump to choose someone else and deny Trump the presidency.
One of Colorado's nine electors, Michael Baca, was part of a movement called Hamilton electors based on the writing of Alexander Hamilton in Federalist Paper No. 68, in which the Founding Father wrote that voters should vote their conscience for the good of America.
The day of the Electoral College vote, then-Secretary of State Wayne Williams issued a new elector's oath, which he did through emergency rule-making.
The original oath said "I (name) do solemnly swear by the everliving God, that I will support the Constitution of the United States and of the State of Colorado, and faithfully perform the duties of the office of (elector) upon which I am about to enter.”
The new oath, however, said: “I (name) do solemnly swear or affirm that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the state of Colorado, that I will faithfully perform the duties of the office of presidential elector that I am about to enter, and that I will vote for the presidential candidates and vice-presidential candidate who received the highest number of votes at the preceding general election.”
That didn't sit well with three of the electors: Michael Baca, former state Sen. Polly Baca, D-Denver, and Colorado College professor Bob Nemanich. All three eventually took the oath "under duress." But Michael Baca took it a step further and tried to vote for Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich. His vote was discarded by Williams and Celeste Landry of Boulder, who had come to the Capitol prepared to be a substitute elector, was sworn in by Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Nancy Rice. Landry then cast her vote for Clinton.
A week later, Williams referred Michael Baca to Attorney General Cynthia Coffman for investigation of perjury. However, Coffman declined to bring charges.
In August 2017, Michael Baca, Polly Baca (no relation) and Nemanich filed a lawsuit against Williams, alleging voter intimidation because he wouldn't let the electors vote for the candidate of their choice. They were represented by Lawrence Lessing, a Harvard law professor.
In a statement in September 2017, Lessing said the "Constitution vests in electors the choice for whom they will vote. Subject to a single limitation specified by the Constitution, that discretion is reserved to them, and them alone. When Secretary Williams removed Michael Baca as an elector because of his vote, Williams violated both Baca’s federal constitutional rights and a clear directive of the 10th Circuit (Court of Appeals). We will ask the federal courts to affirm the Constitution’s plan by declaring that the actions of Secretary Williams violated plaintiffs’ rights.”
The U.S. Court of Appeals in Denver ruled in favor of the three electors in August 2019.
In Washington, the state Supreme Court upheld a $1,000 fine against the three electors and rejected their claims.
In all, there were 10 faithless electors in 2016, including a fourth in Washington, a Democratic elector in Hawaii and two Republican electors in Texas. In addition, Democratic electors who said they would not vote for Clinton were replaced in Maine and Minnesota.
In asking the Supreme Court to rule that states can require electors to vote for the state winner, Colorado urged the justices to decide the case in the next few months, “not in the heat of a close presidential election.”
The three Washington electors, while contending they should be free to vote their conscience, also said the court should avoid the “dangerous possibility” of having to resolve the issue following the 2020 vote.
Colorado's Attorney General Phil Weiser and Secretary of State,Jena Griswold both back the state law. Griswold said in a statement Friday that "unelected and unaccountable presidential electors should not be allowed to decide the presidential election without regard to voters' choices and state law. When Americans vote in the presidential election, we are exercising our most fundamental right — the right to self-governance. We hope the U.S. Supreme Court will protect the rights of states to enforce their laws and defend the rights of Americans to choose the U.S. president.”
Weiser added that he is pleased the U.S. Supreme Court will review the Baca case, "and determine whether states can bind their presidential electors to the candidate who wins the most votes in the state’s presidential election. Having the U.S. Supreme Court resolve this critical question about the foundation of our democracy before the 2020 election will avoid the uncertainty, chaos, and confusion that would arise in the wake of post-election litigation. As this case proceeds, I will vigorously defend the people of Colorado before the court and work hard to ensure that the Electoral College ballots of electors reflect the will of voters in Colorado.”
The Colorado case is Baca vs. Colorado Department of State.
Marianne Goodland of Colorado Politics contributed to this article.