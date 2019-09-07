U.S. 24 was reopened Saturday after a traffic crash closed the highway from Eighth Street to 21st Street.
The road reopened at about 1:10 p.m., according to tweets from the Colorado Springs police.
Westbound Hy-24 opened up to one lane now at 8th st after earlier accident.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 7, 2019
The westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were reported closed about 12:30 p.m. from Eighth Street to 21st Street, police tweeted. By about 12:50 p.m., one lane of the highway was opened to allow traffic through.
Westbound Hy-24 closed from 8th street to 21st st due to traffic accident. Expect delays and seek alt routes.— CSPD Communications (@CSPDComCenter) September 7, 2019