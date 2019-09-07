00135_Hwy 24 (W02100) _ 21st.jpg

Street cameras show Highway 24 and 21st Street. Photo courtesy of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

U.S. 24 was reopened Saturday after a traffic crash closed the highway from Eighth Street to 21st Street. 

The road reopened at about 1:10 p.m., according to tweets from the Colorado Springs police.

The westbound lanes of U.S. 24 were reported closed about 12:30 p.m. from Eighth Street to 21st Street, police tweeted. By about 12:50 p.m., one lane of the highway was opened to allow traffic through. 

