Two people were hospitalized after a law enforcement vehicle and a sedan collided in Peyton early Sunday morning.
U.S. 24 between Stapleton Road and Elbert Road reopened about 8:35 a.m.
A spokesperson with Colorado State Patrol says an El Paso County deputy was traveling westbound on Highway 24 when an eastbound sedan drifted into their lane. The two vehicles collided.
The second driver was airlifted to the hospital with serious injuries. The deputy was taken by ambulance.
Read more from Gazette news partner KKTV here.
