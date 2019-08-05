The west Manitou Avenue on-ramp at U.S. 24 will be closed overnight this week for bridge work, says a news release from the Colorado Department of Transportation.
The ramp, which closed from Sunday evening to Monday morning, will do so from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night this week until Friday morning, said CDOT spokeswoman Michelle Peulen. Drivers will be directed to a detour during the closures.
The bridge work is part of an $11.5 million resurfacing project on U.S. 24 from Eighth Street to the Waldo Canyon entrance.