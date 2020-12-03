Colorado Springs yet again ranked on another list of "bests" after USA TODAY nominated the city's U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum as one of the best new attractions in the country this year.
The highly interactive and accessible museum was chosen to be among a list of 20 top attractions across the nation, but now it's up to readers to vote for the top ten.
“What a tremendous honor to be included as one of the venues being considered for this award,” Christopher Liedel, the museum chief executive officer said. “We really enjoy sharing what we have built as it tells the stories of Team USA’s amazing Olympic and Paralympic athletes.”
The $88 million, 60,000-square foot museum was designed to share the stories of athletes using artifacts, media and technology. The museum's 12 interactive galleries rely on cutting age tools such as mobile apps, video captions and audio description tracks to guide visitors through the experience.
The building's grand opening was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic but the museum managed to open its doors for a soft opening in July and has since kept them open during the most recent and largest spike of coronavirus cases in the state since the start of the pandemic.
The museum was already hailed for its achievement in interior and exterior design, as well as its accessibility to people of all abilities by the The New York Times, Architectural Digest and Conde Nast Traveler.
Colorado Springs earned similar accolades when the self-cleaning toilets in Old Colorado City's Bancroft Park were named the 2020 winner of America's Best Restroom Contest by Cintas Corp. Colorado Springs was also recently named America's fourth best city to live in by U.S. News & World Report.
Other attractions on USA TODAY's list include St. Pete Pier in Florida, the National Native American Veterans Museum in Washington D.C., and Houston Botanic Garden in Texas.
The museum is now ranked as the second best attraction but readers have until Dec. 21 to vote for for their favorite spot. The winner will be announced Dec. 31.