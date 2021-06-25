A man wanted in the killing of a Colorado Springs woman last week was arrested by U.S. Marshals in San Antonio on Thursday, according to a news release from the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Paris Toler-Anderson, 35, was sought on a murder warrant for his alleged role in the shooting death of Gwendolyn Watson, 51, police said.
At about 12:20 a.m. on June 17, officers responded to a shots-fired call near Woody’s Bar and Grill on East Pikes Peak Avenue and found a woman in a parking lot “suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds,” police said. The woman died at the scene.
Witnesses told investigators they saw a man fire shots into the parking lot before driving away, police said.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Officer later identified the shooting victim as Watson, and investigators named Toler-Anderson as a suspect in her death.
After a week-long search, deputies from the U.S. Marshals Service and local police found Toler-Anderson in San Antonio and arrested him, officials said.
Toler-Anderson has an extensive arrest record including robbery and assault charges, court records show.