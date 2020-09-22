A Denver doctor will spend 23 years in federal prison for creating and distributing child pornography, according to an announcement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Dr. Justin Neisler, 32, pleaded guilty to the production of child pornography Monday in U.S. District Court in Denver. Neisler, a family practitioner who had his license revoked by the Georgia state medical board in 2019, was sentenced to serve 276 months in federal prison, to be followed by 10 years’ supervised release.
Acting on a tip, the Colorado Springs Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated Neisler and found child pornography on his cell phone and other electronic devices, according to the US Attorney's office. FBI forensic technicians determined that Neisler had used various online sources to download about 6,600 still photographs and 1,725 videos depicting child pornography.
Upon further investigation, agents discovered Neisler had made secret videos of some of his young male patients using his cell phone and a hidden Spy Pen camera. According to details in his plea agreement, the physician made most of his pornographic materials available on social media. Neisler said the videos of his juvenile patients were strictly for his private gratification, court documents show.
The case is part of Project Safe Childhood, a national anti-exploitation initiative established by the U.S. Department of Justice in 2006. The child-protection group was recently responsible for imprisoning child sex offenders in Massachusetts, Georgia, Missouri, and Texas.
“This sentence is wholly appropriate in light of the horrific acts committed by the one person besides a parent that a child is told to trust unquestionably,” U.S. Attorney Jason Dunn said.
“I am extremely proud of the collaborative effort by the FBI Denver Child Exploitation Task Force put forth in order to ensure this defendant was brought to justice and will no longer be able to harm children again,” added Michael Schneider, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Denver office.
Neisler, who was remanded to federal custody after sentencing, will no longer be permitted to practice medicine.