Update (9:45 a.m.): U.S. 50 has reopened in both directions hours after an avalanche closed the highway west of Salida.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, upward of 7 feet of snow covered the road near Monarch Mountain Ski Area at mile post 202, Colorado State Patrol said.

The flow of powder trapped several vehicles, but crews were able to clear the road enough to remove them. State troopers did not have information on whether the vehicles were occupied and did not report any injuries.

Monarch Mountain delayed its opening because of the road closure but planned to start running lifts at 10 a.m.

With 10 inches of fresh powder overnight, Monarch Mountain was one of many Colorado ski areas buried in snow. Crested Butte was the big winner, with 20 inches. Wolf Creek and Aspen Highlands also received at least a foot of snow.

Here's a look at overnight snow totals:

Crested Butte - 20 inches

Wolf Creek - 14 inches

Aspen Highlands - 12 inches

Monarch - 10 inches

Copper Mountain - 9 inches

Cooper/Chicago Ridge - 9 inches

Loveland - 8 inches

Aspen Mountain - 8 inches

Breckenridge - 7 inches

Winter Park - 7 inches

Buttermilk - 7 inches

Arapahoe Basin - 6 inches

Keystone - 6 inches

Vail - 6 inches

Beaver Creek - 6 inches

Steamboat - 6 inches

Telluride - 5 inches