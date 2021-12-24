Update (9:45 a.m.): U.S. 50 has reopened in both directions hours after an avalanche closed the highway west of Salida.
Around 4 a.m. Friday, upward of 7 feet of snow covered the road near Monarch Mountain Ski Area at mile post 202, Colorado State Patrol said.
The flow of powder trapped several vehicles, but crews were able to clear the road enough to remove them. State troopers did not have information on whether the vehicles were occupied and did not report any injuries.
Monarch Mountain delayed its opening because of the road closure but planned to start running lifts at 10 a.m.
With 10 inches of fresh powder overnight, Monarch Mountain was one of many Colorado ski areas buried in snow. Crested Butte was the big winner, with 20 inches. Wolf Creek and Aspen Highlands also received at least a foot of snow.
Here's a look at overnight snow totals:
Crested Butte - 20 inches
Wolf Creek - 14 inches
Aspen Highlands - 12 inches
Monarch - 10 inches
Copper Mountain - 9 inches
Cooper/Chicago Ridge - 9 inches
Loveland - 8 inches
Aspen Mountain - 8 inches
Breckenridge - 7 inches
Winter Park - 7 inches
Buttermilk - 7 inches
Arapahoe Basin - 6 inches
Keystone - 6 inches
Vail - 6 inches
Beaver Creek - 6 inches
Steamboat - 6 inches
Telluride - 5 inches